Bishop Hill seeks vendors for Ag Day

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association seeks vendors for Jordbruksdagarna (Agriculture Days) Sept. 25-26.

Jordbruksdagrana is Bishop Hill’s annual fall harvest festival, and the association is the hosting organization. The theme, as always, is rural 19th Century. Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

The association seeks vendors who sell items that fit the theme.

For more information or to participate, contact the association at 309-927-3899 or at bhha@mymctc.net by the end of August.

Bishop Hill is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

