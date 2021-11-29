Bishop Hill welcomes Lucia Nights holiday celebration

Experience the Swedish tradition of the celebration of Saint Lucia at Bishop Hill!

Featuring activities for the whole family, Lucia Nights honor the legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light. The Swedish tradition says that during a famine in Sweden, Lucia appeared on the longest and darkest night of the year, wearing a long white robe and crown of candles. The legend continues to live on, as girls in Sweden traditionally wake their families on December 13, carrying a tray of Lucia buns while dressed in white robe and crown of candles.

Lucia Nights is Friday and Saturday, December 10-11, 6:00-9:00 p.m. in Bishop Hill

Bishop Hill continues the celebration on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Lucia Nights kicks off with the Lighting of the Park Christmas tree at 6:00 Friday evening. Music and the excitement of the holidays fill the air as businesses and museums will have Lucia Girls to greet guests. Enjoy the beauty of the lit candles all through the town as you experience free Christmas activities, food, shopping, storytelling and much more.

For more information, click here or call (309) 927-3899.