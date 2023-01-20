The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to promote their unique offerings in the Quad Cities. Iron Lion owners Chase Roberts and Jessica Argyle are the creators of The Rumble, a disc golf tournament that draws participants to the Quad Cities from all over the country. The Bison Bridge team will showcase a new model of their proposal to repurpose the I-80 bridge into a multi-use facility, park space, and animal crossing. Bison Bridge Founder and President Chad Pregracke will provide updates on the progress of the Bison Bridge project and announce winners at the end of the event.

“We’re excited to engage with our Quad City community in this new and fun way,” said Pregracke. He hopes the event will bring attention to both the Bison Bridge proposal as well as The Rumble, a popular event for the national disc golf community. “We want to showcase and promote the unique and vibrant ideas, experiences, and community we have here in the Quad Cities, and we think this tournament event is a great way to do that,” Pregracke said.

The tournament format will be like Iron Lion’s putting league at Bent River Brewing Company, with tournament participants vying for prize money. Individuals will have the opportunity to play as many rounds as they would like, with the last round starting at 2 p.m. The 18-hole indoor course is set up to challenge players of any skill level.

Proceeds from the suggested $10 registration donation will support The Rumble 2023, to be held in the Quad Cities on May 26-28.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a flexible start until 2 p.m. Each participant will receive one free disc and Bison Bridge stickers while supplies last. The top 25 players will compete for more than $1,000 in prize money, and for every perfect hole, participants will receive one entry to the raffle. Raffle prizes include a Dynamic Discs Recruit Basket, custom dyed discs, and more! Winners must be present to receive prize money or raffle items. The tournament is open to ages 14+.

The Rust Belt is at 533 12th Ave., East Moline.