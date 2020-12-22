Bittersweet Discovery: Huntington’s Disease diagnosis helps mother increase search to find daughter she gave up for adoption

Holidays are typically a time for people, and family to come together.



Thanks to DNA testing, one Illinois mother and daughter- who lives in Monmouth have made a heartwarming and bittersweet reunion.



Just in time for the holiday season.

Donna McCoy searched decades for her daughter Jullian Keil who she gave up for adoption.



When she was diagnosed with a potentially life threatening disease she knew she couldn’t waste any more time.



She needed to find her daughter now.

It was a dream to become a nurse for Donna McCoy, who spent many years in the critical care unit.



“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse, so I finished school, and began a career in Baltimore Maryland,” says McCoy.



At just 20 years old it was a proud moment for her, but she also was dealing a with difficult decision



“I had decided at that time to choose the adoption route for my child,” says McCoy.



For nearly 40 years, McCoy searched for her daughter by hiring a detective, conducting extensive internet searches, and more.



“I really just wanted to know that she was okay so finding her was foremost in my mind,” she says.

In 2018, McCoy received some devastating news. She was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease.



Huntington’s Disease is a brain disease that is passed down in families. It’s caused by a mistake in the DNA.



The stakes were even higher find her daughter Jillian Kei to deliver the message.



Through the help of Ancestory.com she was able to find her daughter.



“I did a DNA swab and submitted it, and 6 weeks later I got an email from ancestry, and when I logged on I seen Jillian’s picture,” says McCoy.



“I wasn’t expecting it,” says Keil.



“Looks like we finally found each other,” her birth mother messaged followed by sharing her diagnosis.

My first thought was I need to know. Let’s start there with step 1 and find out if I have it,” says Keil.

After getting tested she learned she was spared from the potentially life threating diseases.



Reunited, they both raise awareness about the disease.



Although McCoy is forced to live with the awful disease, she says she feels complete.



“The gap the missing part that’s been in my life is now closed,” says McCoy.

Clinical trails for a drug to treat Huntington’s Disease began last month.

For more information about the illness visit the Huntington’s Disease website.