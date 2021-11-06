Bix 7 director to receive national recognition during sports safety conference

The director of one of the Quad Cities’ biggest annual events is receiving national recognition this month.

Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring will be honored at the upcoming National Sports Safety and Security Conference happening Nov. 9 and 10 in Phoenix.

During the conference, Juehring will be presented with the Emerging Industry Leader Award in the Marathon/Endurance category for her efforts to bring the road race back to downtown Davenport amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The Emerging Industry Leader Award allows professional leagues, NCAA member institutions, marathon and endurance events organizations and interscholastic athletics programs to honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in addressing safety and security-related issues,” said National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS⁴) Senior Training Manager Brooke Graves. “These contributions involve enhancing safety and security at their venue beyond what is normally required and setting an example for other young aspiring sports security professionals to follow.”

Juehring is honored to receive the award and credits the community for its support in bringing back the historic race.

“I am both humbled and honored to receive this award from National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS⁴). I give many kudos to our fabulous and hard-working team, including Laura Alexander Torgerud, Rick McGrath and Christina McNamara-Schmidt,” said Juehring. “I’m appreciative to our dedicated committee chairpersons, volunteers and sponsors and all who contributed to bringing back the Bix safely. Additional thanks to our city and health and safety officials, including City of Davenport, Scott County Health Department and Genesis Health System.”

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS⁴) is the nation’s only academic center devoted to the study and practice of spectator sports safety and security.