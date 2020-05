Social distancing would be tough at the starting line of the Bix 7. (OurQuadCities.com file photo)

A “sea of humanity” running up the Brady Street hill just doesn’t fit in an era of social distancing, so the Bix 7 has decided to go virtual for 2020.

“The Quad-City Times Bix 7, Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and Arconic Jr. Bix will be held virtually in July 2020, continuing the Bix tradition in a way that honors the caution necessary in this time of pandemic,” the race’s official account tweeted Tuesday night.