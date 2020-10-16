Bix Beiderbecke Museum selects Bix Lives Award recipients

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives has announced Josh Duffee and Carol Schaefer are the Bix Lives Award recipients for 2020.

The museum’s board selects the recipients, a news release says.

“There are not two more deserving people to receive this honor than Mr. Duffee and Mr. Schaefer this year,” said Nathaniel Kraft, Bix Museum director. “Both are long-time stewards of Bix’s legacy, dedicating much of their time to keeping Bix alive, not only in the Quad-Cities, but across the globe.”

Josh Duffee is a professional musician. The Moline native, now living in Davenport, is a drummer, bandleader, and jazz historian who has spent his career keeping Quad-City musical heritage alive. Duffee also has served on the Bix Jazz Society Board, helping organize the annual Jazz Festival and supporting music education in the Quad-City area through music scholarships and teaching drum lessons.

“Josh always has Bix on his mind, promoting the man, his music, and traditional jazz from Australia to the United Kingdom,” said Steve Trainor, society president.

Carol Schaefer, a lifelong Bix fan, had been instrumental in the creation of the museum while serving on the board. From supervising the construction to spending countless hours fundraising and helping operate the museum, Schaefer dedicated the past four years getting the museum to what it is today. Since the museum hired its first director in January, a search which Schaefer spearheaded, he has taken on an advisor role and continues to help the museum with projects.

“Carol has always been there for the society, using both his construction background and consistent donations to keep us going,” Trainor said.

The award usually is presented at the festival, but was postponed because the event was virtual this year. “Originally, we had planned to honor them in 2021,” Kraft said. “But with everything these two have done this year alone, promoting Bix’s legacy, it just didn’t feel right to wait.”

A formal ceremony will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the River Music Experience Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. To observe social distancing, the ceremony will be limited to family and friends of the recipients as well as select members of the community and partners of the museum.

About the Museum

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum is in the lower level of the River Music Experience. It is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday by appointment. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bixmuseum.org