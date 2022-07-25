Downtown Davenport businesses will host Bix Block Parties Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 2022. Supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), the block parties are designed to celebrate the downtown neighborhood with multiple blocks of events programmed by business owners..
The parties will feature a variety of live music, food, drinks and fun. Free parking is available in parking ramps and along the riverfront after 5 p.m. Friday. Check out the following events:
RIVER MUSIC EXPERIENCE’S LIVE @ 5 – Friday
- RME courtyard, off 2nd and Main streets
- Sponsored by: Dahl Ford
- Free live music: The Dawn 5-7 p.m.
BIX MIX – Friday & Saturday
- Produced by: Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daq Fac and Kilkenny’s Pub
- On 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison
- Live music: Friday
- ROADS 7:30–10:30 p.m.
- Live music: Saturday
- Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Flying Buffaloes 9 p.m.-midnight
- Food trucks, outside bars and street games
FINISH-LINE FEST — Saturday
- Produced by: The Stardust
- 218 Iowa St.
- Live music:
- Dirt Road Rockers 10 a.m.
- Rude Punch noon
- Orangadang 2 p.m.
- Funkatude 3:30 p.m.
- Class of ‘82 5:30 p.m.
- Electric Shock The AC/DC Show 8:30 p.m.
- Amazing drink specials and food by Flavor Train
- $1 admission
BEST DAM BIX PARTY — Saturday
- Produced by: Dam View Inn
- 410 E. 2nd St.
- Live music: Too Hype Crew 8 p.m.
- $10 cover starting at 6 p.m.
BIX MUSEUM – Friday & Saturday
- 129 N. Main St.
- Free admission and extended museum hours to learn about Bix Beiderbecke
- Friday: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
For performance schedules, map, road closures and more information, visit downtowndavenport.com.