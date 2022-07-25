Downtown Davenport businesses will host Bix Block Parties Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 2022. Supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), the block parties are designed to celebrate the downtown neighborhood with multiple blocks of events programmed by business owners..

The parties will feature a variety of live music, food, drinks and fun. Free parking is available in parking ramps and along the riverfront after 5 p.m. Friday. Check out the following events:

RIVER MUSIC EXPERIENCE’S LIVE @ 5 – Friday

RME courtyard, off 2nd and Main streets

Sponsored by: Dahl Ford

Free live music: The Dawn 5-7 p.m.

BIX MIX – Friday & Saturday

Produced by: Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daq Fac and Kilkenny’s Pub

On 3 rd Street between Ripley and Harrison

Street between Ripley and Harrison Live music: Friday ROADS 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Live music: Saturday Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls 5:30-8:30 p.m. Flying Buffaloes 9 p.m.-midnight

Food trucks, outside bars and street games

FINISH-LINE FEST — Saturday

Produced by: The Stardust

218 Iowa St.

Live music: Dirt Road Rockers 10 a.m. Rude Punch noon Orangadang 2 p.m. Funkatude 3:30 p.m. Class of ‘82 5:30 p.m. Electric Shock The AC/DC Show 8:30 p.m.

Amazing drink specials and food by Flavor Train

$1 admission

BEST DAM BIX PARTY — Saturday

Produced by: Dam View Inn

410 E. 2 nd St.

St. Live music: Too Hype Crew 8 p.m.

$10 cover starting at 6 p.m.

BIX MUSEUM – Friday & Saturday

129 N. Main St.

Free admission and extended museum hours to learn about Bix Beiderbecke

Friday: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For performance schedules, map, road closures and more information, visit downtowndavenport.com.