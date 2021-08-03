Bix Jazz Festival offers free fun

The Bix Jazz Society will offer two free opportunities for the public to get a taste of traditional jazz this week.

The first is Wednesday at the Carriage Haus, (3rd and Harrison streets, in downtown Davenport. The Five Bridges Jazz Band will play from 6-8 p.m. There is no cover charge, a news release said.

The second is the 50-year tradition of music at Bix Beiderbecke’s grave site on Saturday. The Cakewalkin’ Jass Band from Toledo, Ohio, will play from 10-11 a.m. at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, 2501 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Organizers suggest visitors arrive early and bring lawn chairs or blankets.

For more information about the festival, including how to order a highlights video or stream this year’s fest at home, visit here.

“Trad-Jazz” from the 1920s and 1930s, will be featured Thursday-Saturday at the Society’s 50th anniversary festival at the Rhythm City Casino’s Events Center.

The mission of the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Society is to perpetuate the music and memory of Leon “Bix” Beiderbecke through an annual jazz festival, jazz education programs, and the preservation of traditional jazz.

