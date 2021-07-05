Bix Jazz Festival returns in August

Eight traditional Jazz bands, most of whom play festivals all over America, are coming to the Quad Cities Aug. 5-7 for the 50th annual Bix Jazz Festival.

Fans will hear the music of Bix Beiderbecke, King Oliver, Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller, Louie Armstrong plus other classic Jazz icons, a news release says.

Two of the eight are All-Star bands. The Mortonia Sextet has national stars Hal Smith on the drums and clarinetist Dave Bennett. This sextet brings a spirit of spontaneity and excitement to each performance, combined with a tremendous respect for, and an unparalleled knowledge of, the music of the jazz pioneers.

Bill Allred also returns as a solo artist, performing with some of the bands. Davenport drummer Josh Duffee will tap top talent from around the country to make up his Graystone Monarchs.

Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys return from St. Louis. The Cakewalkin’ Jass Band returns, after a long absence,for the 17th time. NOLA is in from Des Moines and Joe Smith and The Spicy Pickles are in from Denver. New this year is the Southside Aces from Minneapolis.

On opening night, Aug. 5, at the Rhythm City Casino’s Events Center, is a fundraiser for the Bix Youth Band, which plays under the direction of long-time Quad City musician Steve Little. There’s a separate price for Thursday night. Weekend passes or single-concert tickets are available.

A complete list of bands and a ticket order form are on the Society’s website For more information, you also can call 563-324-7170.

“This is the longest-running music festival in the Quad Cities,” said Steve Trainor, president of the Bix Society “We hope you’ll join us for the fun, the funny, and the electricity-in-the-air from these great musicians. For 50 years, Bix still lives!”