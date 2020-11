The high temperature was 73° on Tuesday. Then, the high temp was 73° on Wednesday. Thursday’s high temp? 73°!

Would you believe that’s the first time we’ve ever had 3 straight highs of 73°?

It’s true, that’s never happened before in the Quad Cities.

Our climate records go all the way back to the early 1870s!

We have fallen short of the records though lately. Thursday’s record high of 75° was just out of reach.