Black and Brown blood drive planned for Saturday

A local nonprofit is calling on people of color to help save lives by giving blood.

The African American Leadership Society of the United Way is hosting a Black and Brown Blood Drive tomorrow.

It will be at the new Lincoln Community Center in Davenport from 10am to 2am. The organizer says it’s important to get underrepresented communities involved.

“Donation levels are below 2%. The biggest thing to take away from this is the outreach and spreading the information about the importance, and the disparities that take place, and why those numbers are so low, and how we can raise them as much as we possibly can,” Kayla Babers, the African American Leadership Society project manager said.

You need to make an appointment to donate. There are still spots available for regular and post COVID-19 blood donations.