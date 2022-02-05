The Black Box Theatre keeps 2022 funny with improvisational comedy!

The Black Box Theatre hosts Shakespeared February 12. Improvisers present an all-new “lost” play by William Shakespeare for a hilarious, not high brow, show.

Shakespeared takes the stage Saturday, February 12, 7:30 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, located at 1623 5th Avenue, Moline. Masking is required.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call the box office at (563) 284-2350. Tickets are also available at the door.