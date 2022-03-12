The Black Box Theatre keeps 2022 funny with improvisational comedy!

The Black Box Theatre hosts Wisenheimer March 19. Wisenheimer is an uncensored, long-form improv comedy show featuring hilarious and memorable characters and scenes.

(gitimprov.com)

Wisenheimer takes the stage Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, located at 1623 5th Avenue, Moline. Masking is required.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call the box office at (563) 284-2350. Tickets are also available at the door.