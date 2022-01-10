Black Box Theatre kicks off new year with G.I.T. Improv

The Black Box Theatre kicks off 2022 with improvisational comedy!

The Black Box Theatre hosts G.I.T. Improv January 15. G.I.T. Improv began in Rock Island in 1997 and has become a multi-award-winning comedy institution and sensation in the QCA and nationwide.

G.I.T. Improv (gitimprov.com)

G.I.T. Improv takes the stage Saturday, January 15, 7:30 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, located at1623 5th Avenue, Moline. Masking is required.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call the box office at (563) 284-2350. Tickets are also available at the door.