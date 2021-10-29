Black cats and other animals in the QCA seek homes

Historically, black cats have some of the lowest rates of adoption. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 30% of black cats in animal shelters are left behind.

Many attribute this to superstitions about the felines.

“A lot of people say the black cats are bad luck,” said Erika Gunn with the Humane Society of Scott County. “People tend to shy away from them during the months of Halloween.”

Both King’s Harvest Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Scott County say they are reaching — or over capacity — for the number of animals they can rescue. These no-kill shelters save animals from high-kill shelters, so it’s important they maintain a steady flow of animals coming in and being adopted.

“Adoptions help us empty cages so we can continue to help strays in need,” Gunn said.

“Pets here are safe,” said Elizabeth Corn with King’s Harvest Animal Shelter. “They’re not going anywhere until they’re adopted.”

Adoption rates tend to taper off during the month of October, according to the Humane Society of Scott County. Representatives said summer brings about the highest rates of adoption. But when fall activities commence, and more people spend their weekends doing activities with family and loved ones, they minimize the amount of time they allocate toward their furry friends.

Representatives with both shelters encourage members of the community to consider adoption rather than purchasing a pet. They explained how, despite myths and superstitions, black cats can be some of the most affectionate four-legged additions to a family.