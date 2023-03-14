The Black Hawk College Presidential Search Committee has chosen three candidates to interview for the position of college president.

The finalists are:

Tim Wynes, current Black Hawk College president, will retire in May after serving the college since 2018.

Jon Looney and Doug Strand, Black Hawk College Trustees, co-chaired the search committee with representatives from the college and community, according to a Tuesday BHC release.

“We had a great response from many qualified candidates from across the country,” Looney said. “The three finalists have the qualities and experience we are looking for in our next president.”

Information about each candidate can be found on the college website HERE.

On-campus interviews and public forums will be held in late March and early April. The interview schedules for each candidate are posted on the college website.

Black Hawk is a community college serving all or parts of nine counties in northwest Illinois with campus locations in Moline, East Moline, Galva, Kewanee and Rock Island.