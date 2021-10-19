Black Hawk College celebrates 75th anniversary by opening, creating time capsule

Black Hawk College celebrated 75 years of existence Tuesday afternoon.

Its first class had 74 students, and one of them was the uncle of the school’s current president.

Students, faculty and alumni celebrated at the Moline campus.

The school put together a new time capsule to open in 2046.

They also opened a time capsule from 1971.

Students open a time capsule from 1971 during Black Hawk College’s 75th birthday celebration Monday afternoon in Moline (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Black Hawk has two campuses and six satellite campuses, with thousands of students enrolled.

“It shows you a legacy of the college that extends through the community. It touches everybody’s life,” said Black Hawk College president Tim Wynes. “We’re an open-access institution, which means anybody can come here at any point in their life, and if they want to pursue higher ed, we’re here to help them.”

Black Hawk College employees started a Forever Scholarship to help students over the next 75 years.