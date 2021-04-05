Black Hawk College co-hosting statewide virtual career fair

Black Hawk College is collaborating with 17 Illinois community colleges to co-host a statewide virtual career fair, “Your Future Now!,” on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students, alumni and community members can connect with more than 230 employers offering opportunities in business, health care, government, manufacturing, non-profits and more. Employers can find local and regional talent with diverse training and backgrounds.

“This is a great opportunity to connect with employers for internships and full-time positions,” said Angela Striegel, career planning and placement coordinator at Black Hawk College.

The fair will include group information sessions and one-on-one interviews.

Registration information for students, community members and employers can be found at www.bhc.edu/event/your-future-now-virtual-career-fair/.