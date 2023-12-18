Black Hawk College is currently taking nominations to honor some of their alumni next spring.

The Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation is accepting nominations for the Class of 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame through Monday, January 15. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding individuals for their professional and community service.

Members are chosen using two fundamental criteria:

Outstanding distinction and success in their field.

Humanitarian service that has proven to benefit society.

Click here for the nomination form. Inductees will be announced on April 4, 2024, at the Black and Gold Celebration.

For more information about the Alumni Hall of Fame, click here.