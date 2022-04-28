Black Hawk College students are coming together with United Township High School students to perform and compete in an international talent and fashion show Friday, April 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Black Hawk College, Moline.

Fifteen talented competitors will represent Chile, Ecuador, Eritrea, Ghana, India, Mexico, Myanmar, Nepal, Peru, Rwanda, Sudan, Thailand, Togo and the United States, according to a college release. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

After the talent show, more than 20 students will model their traditional clothing in an international fashion show. The theater will be filled, but you can watch the performances live online at www.bhc.edu/talentshow.

This event is sponsored by the BHC Multicultural & Inclusion Center in partnership with United Township High School’s L.O.V.E. Club (Lifting Our Voices for Equity).