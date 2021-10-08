Black Hawk College in Moline to celebrate 75th anniversary Oct. 19

Black Hawk College alumni, students and employees — and the community at large — are invited to the college’s 75th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

Share your memories from BHC, catch up with old friends and help the college kick off the next 75 years. The college will open a time capsule from 1969 and dedicate a new time capsule, to be opened in 2046 — after 25 years (the college’s 100th anniversary).

BHC spokesman John Meineke said Friday they haven’t found a listing anywhere about the 1969 items, so they’re not sure what is in it. Dorothy Beck, retired professor and Board of Trustee member, wrote a book on the 50th anniversary in 1996 titled “Legacy; Unfolding the Future, Black Hawk College at 50.”

On page 57, she references the Silver Anniversary with this, “In the upper lobby of Building One at the Moline Campus, Alban Reid (president of BHC at that time) placed a copper box filled with memorabilia behind the cornerstone, which was then sealed with concrete.”

“We will be as surprised as anyone at the opening,” Meineke said.

The 75th-anniversary event will be at the Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, outside of Building 2. Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street. There also is free admission to the BHC women’s volleyball game at 6 p.m. in Building 3 (park in Lot 3 off 34th Avenue). Come cheer on the Braves to victory!

The original Black Hawk College began in 1946 as Moline Community College, in the old Moline High School.

The college continued to offer transfer, career, and adult education classes, and in 1961 it became Black Hawk College – the first county-wide junior college in Illinois.

