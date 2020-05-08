Black Hawk College offers free online classes

Black Hawk College’s Professional and Continuing Education Department announced today they are offering 10 free online classes through Tuesday, June 30.

The classes focus on learning personal and professional skills — what the college’s Director of Professional and Continuing Education Barb Courville says is important now and in the future.

“Having the right skills is vital for job seekers — as well as those who are currently employed — both during and after COVID-19,” said Courville.

The following self-paced online classes are being offered through Black Hawk College:

Creating Web Pages

Creating WordPress Websites

Fundamentals of Supervision and Management

Individual Excellence

Keys to Effective Communication

Managing Customer Service

Marketing Your Business on the Internet

Personal Finance

Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring

Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search

Enrollment is available here. In the search bar, type the word “free” and click on the desired class for more information, a syllabus and the requirements. Add class to cart and begin checkout. The college says there is no limit on the number of classes students can take.

“As we adjust to the new realities of working and learning remotely, we hope that the community will take advantage of these free classes that can help them enter the workforce or advance their career,” said Courville.

Questions regarding Black Hawk College’s free personal and professional development classes can be answered by contacting Courville directly with “ed2go Question” in the subject line.