Black Hawk College offers free workshops on conflict, job searches

Black Hawk College will offer a series of free online learning workshops to help build skill levels and confidence to succeed virtually.
The one-hour live sessions will focus on key elements and practical solutions to get participants through a changing digital world. The Prepare to Succeed topics for February and March are “How to Make Conflict a Win-Win” and “Tips for an Effective Job Search.”
To receive the link for the live presentation, register for a Prepare to Succeed session at www.bhc.edu/go.
“How to Make Conflict a Win-Win”
- Noon Thursday, Feb. 18
- 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24
- 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 2
“Tips for an Effective Job Search”
- 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23
- 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4
- Noon Wednesday, March 10