Black Hawk College offers free workshops on conflict, job searches

Black Hawk College will offer a series of free online learning workshops to help build skill levels and confidence to succeed virtually.

The one-hour live sessions will focus on key elements and practical solutions to get participants through a changing digital world. The Prepare to Succeed topics for February and March are “How to Make Conflict a Win-Win” and “Tips for an Effective Job Search.”

To receive the link for the live presentation, register for a Prepare to Succeed session at www.bhc.edu/go.

“How to Make Conflict a Win-Win”

Noon Thursday, Feb. 18

3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. Tuesday, March 2

“Tips for an Effective Job Search”