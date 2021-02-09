Black Hawk College offers free workshops on conflict, job searches

Black Hawk College will offer a series of free online learning workshops to help build skill levels and confidence to succeed virtually.

The one-hour live sessions will focus on key elements and practical solutions to get participants through a changing digital world. The Prepare to Succeed topics for February and March are “How to Make Conflict a Win-Win” and “Tips for an Effective Job Search.”

To receive the link for the live presentation, register for a Prepare to Succeed session at www.bhc.edu/go.

“How to Make Conflict a Win-Win”

  • Noon Thursday, Feb. 18
  • 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24
  • 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 2

“Tips for an Effective Job Search”

  • 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23
  • 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4
  • Noon Wednesday, March 10

