Black Hawk College will participate in Celebrating Our Diversity, a free family event Saturday, April 29 at Glenview Middle School in East Moline.

The program will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south cafeteria (ground floor). Highlights of the event include presentations or performances by Rudy Vallejo from the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, the Kalanjali Dance Academy and the Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band.

Representatives from BHC’s dual credit, admissions, adult education and continuing education departments will be available to share information and answer questions about BHC programs.

“We are excited to join in this community partnership with Glenview Middle School and share how Black Hawk College serves our diverse community,” said Karima Gahagan, dean of academic services at Black Hawk College.

For more information about the event, contact Teresa Dothard-Campbell at tcampbell@emsd37.org or at 309-912-2453.