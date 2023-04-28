Dr. Jeremy Thomas has been appointed by the Black Hawk College Board of Trustees to serve as the next president of the college.

Thomas will complete an orientation period beginning Thursday, June 1 and assume the duties of the office on Monday, June 12, according to a Friday release. He currently serves as provost at Oklahoma City Community College and has more than 20 years in various leadership positions in higher education.

Thomas is currently provost of Oklahoma City Community College.

“Dr. Thomas has an impressive leadership background in higher education within a multi-campus environment with demonstrated results of growing enrollment, strengthening academic programs and nurturing strategic partnerships,” said Fritz Larsen, chair of the BHC Board of Trustees.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Thomas to Black Hawk College and to the area,” Larsen said. Thomas earned his doctor of education degree in 2016 from Grambling State University in Louisiana.

Regarding his appointment, Thomas said, “I am excited and honored to join the Black Hawk family. The college has a rich history with tremendous potential. I appreciate the board’s confidence in choosing me to lead the institution.”

The college worked with the Pauly Group of Springfield, Ill., to conduct a nationwide search. A Presidential Search Committee was consisting of faculty, staff and community members screened candidates and brought three finalists forward.

“Dr. Thomas brings 24 years of experience as an administrator and instructor and is exceptionally qualified for this opportunity,” Larsen said.

Tim Wynes is retiring as BHC president in June.

Thomas will succeed Tim Wynes, J.D., upon Wynes’ retirement in June. Black Hawk College, with campus locations in Moline and Galva, has served the residents of northwest Illinois since 1946.