Black Hawk College renovations unveiled

Posted: / Updated:

Transformation is complete on the signature building at Black Hawk College.

Administrators held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Building 1 on the Moline campus.

Renovations on the three-story building started more than two years ago and cost almost $18 million.

The work added a 20,000 square foot two-story facility with state of the art classrooms.

Black Hawk College’s president says the new space should help students succeed.

There’s also a new 5,000 square foot courtyard between the addition and the existing building.

