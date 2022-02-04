Black Hawk College is accepting applications for its Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) and Practical Nursing (LPN) programs through Monday, Feb. 28 for August 2022 program starts.

BHC offers career-focused programs for nursing — its graduates are employed by hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, physicians’ offices, clinics and community agencies, according to a college release.

Associate Degree Nursing is a two-year program designed to prepare nurses to give quality nursing care to clients and function as members of nursing and health teams. After completing the program, a graduate may be eligible to take the examination for licensure as a registered nurse (RN).

Practical Nursing (LPN) is a one-year program designed to prepare students for direct patient care and perform skilled tasks under the direction of a doctor or registered nurse. After completing the program, a graduate may be eligible to take the examination to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in Illinois.

Black Hawk College offers three career-focused programs for nursing. The nursing department is housed in the Health Sciences Center on the Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The center is a 55,100-square-foot, three-story facility, with three patient simulator mannequins, and 24 hospital beds.

Applicants must meet admission requirements. For more information, visit www.bhc.edu/nursing or contact Trudy Starr, chair of the BHC Nursing Department, at starrt@bhc.edu or 309-796-5405.