Black Hawk College to host ‘Salute to Veterans’ open house Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 6, the Quad Cities Campus of Black Hawk College will host “Salute to Veterans,” an open house and short program to thank veterans and active duty military for their service.

Author Devin Hansen will also discuss his new book “Guts: The Lane Evans Story” to honor the fifth anniversary of the former U.S. Congressman and Marine’s death, which occurred on November 5, 2014.

The event will begin 10 a.m. at the Lane Evans Veterans Resource Center in Room 117 and Building 4 of the college, located at 6600 34th Avenue in Moline.

For more information about “Salute to Veterans,” contact Coordinator of Veterans Tom Reagan at 309-796-5501 or reagant@bhc.edu.