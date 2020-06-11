Black Hawk College to host virtual Fall 2020 orientation sessions

Black Hawk College campuses in Moline and Galva are hosting a series of virtual orientation sessions via Zoom this summer for students looking to begin Fall 2020 classes.

The first virtual session — “How to @ the Hawk: Advising 101” — will cover basic information to help students succeed, including:

The BHC Brave Experience

Introduction to Financial Aid & Payment Information

Registration for Virtual Advising Session

How to Contact an Advisor

How to Locate Information on Student Resources

A Zoom link will be provided 24 hours before the session via email to all registered participants.

All participants will receive a free t-shirt and lanyard for completing the session.

Sessions are available for the following dates and times in June and July:

Saturday, June 13

10 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 18

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

10 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 22

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

10 to 11 a.m.

Students can register online for “How to @the Hawk: Advising 101” here.