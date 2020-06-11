Black Hawk College to host virtual Fall 2020 orientation sessions

Black Hawk College campuses in Moline and Galva are hosting a series of virtual orientation sessions via Zoom this summer for students looking to begin Fall 2020 classes.
The first virtual session — “How to @ the Hawk: Advising 101” — will cover basic information to help students succeed, including:
- The BHC Brave Experience
- Introduction to Financial Aid & Payment Information
- Registration for Virtual Advising Session
- How to Contact an Advisor
- How to Locate Information on Student Resources
A Zoom link will be provided 24 hours before the session via email to all registered participants.
All participants will receive a free t-shirt and lanyard for completing the session.
Sessions are available for the following dates and times in June and July:
Saturday, June 13
10 to 11 a.m.
Thursday, June 18
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
10 to 11 a.m.
Wednesday, July 22
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
10 to 11 a.m.
Students can register online for “How to @the Hawk: Advising 101” here.