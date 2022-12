The Black Hawk College Department of Art, Design & Performing Arts will present “A Dance Through Time” that’s free and open to the public.

Anthony Hernandez, conductor, will present, a rumba, tango, march, 1980s pop and more in a concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Quad Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the second-floor Hawks Nest.

For more information, email music@bhc.edu. If you need accommodations, contact Disability Services at 309-796-5900.