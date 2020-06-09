Black Lives Matter event planned for Thursday in Sherrard

Three Sherrard High School Alumni are hosting a Black Lives Matter event on Thursday, June 11 starting at 4:30pm in the park at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Sherrard.

Karli Johnson, Amelia Arku, and Miranda Mondoza Veláquez, all Sherrard High School Alumni, with support from the Mercer County Sheriff, the Village of Sherrard Police, and the Mayor of Sherrard, have organized the event in response to the recent killings of many black Americans.

Through the event, they want to acknowledge, spread awareness and give voices to the black lives in the Sherrard community as well as inspiring people to take action and speak out against racial injustice.

The event will start with an all-ages educational book reading from two African-American children’s book titles. That will be followed by a rally and speakers, and then a short march through town. The event will end with a speak-out, inviting all black and community members of color to speak out and share their voices.

Participants can and are encouraged to bring signs. Although, there will be materials available to create one at the event. Organizers will also help participants register to vote online.

Everyone is asked to wear a face mask to comply with Illinois’ Phase 3 guidelines.

The event is posted on Facebook or you can email here for more information.