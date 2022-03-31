The Blackhawk Chapter ABATE of Illinois has dispatched a news release to remind the community that May is Motorcycle Awareness Month.

“As the weather gets nicer, more and more motorcycles will be out, so we would like to ask everyone to please watch for motorcycles,” the release says.

“During the winter months, there are far more cars and trucks out than there are motorcycles and motorists may not expect to see a motorcycle,,” the release says. “So, for 35 years, May has been proclaimed Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, to remind motorists that motorcycles are out again.”

ABATE of Illinois also encourages all motorcyclists to ride responsibly, the release says. ABATE encourages motorcyclists to take the IDOT Cycle Rider Training Program, either as a new rider, or as a refresher course for more experienced riders.

“ABATE of Illinois discourages the use of alcohol or drugs while operating or riding on a motorcycle,” the release says.