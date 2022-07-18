The City of Davenport didn’t have to look far to find their new Police Chief. Major Jeffery Bladel, a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department, has been chosen as the new Police Chief, effective August 30. Bladel will succeed Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski following his retirement in August.

Major Bladel has served as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University and a Master of Science degree in Law Enforcement Intelligence and Analysis from Michigan State University.

“Major Bladel has devoted his life in service to the Davenport Police Department- protecting and caring for the well-being of our community,” said Corri Spiegel, Davenport City Administrator. “His commitment, education and professional success at every level of leadership within the department make him an outstanding choice for this role.”



Major Bladel says he looks forward to continuing to serve alongside the people of the department in his new job. “I am honored to be named as the next Chief of Police for the City of Davenport,” said Major Bladel. “Having been a lifelong resident of Davenport, I care deeply for the residents and the safety of our community. The Davenport Police Department is comprised of extraordinary men and women, and I am honored to have worked with such a tremendous team over the years.”

Throughout his career with the Department, Major Bladel has served in all operational divisions of the department. During his time as Assistant Chief, Major Bladel was responsible for overseeing several key initiatives focused violent crime, including the QC NIBIN Initiative, implementing a new crime analysis unit and launching a group violence intervention strategy.

Major Bladel is dedicated to working closely with key community partners and leaders, including social services and a diverse array of organizations to continue to address community violence.

“Trust between law enforcement and the community that we serve is essential for effective policing, and we must work with our community partners on methods to prevent crime instead of reacting to it,” said Major Bladel. “I truly believe that the Davenport Police Department has done well in building trust within our community, and I am committed to fostering working relationships to increase the safety of Davenport residents.”

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson reiterates his support of this approach.

“The Davenport Police Department is fortunate to have a long history of excellent leadership including outgoing Chief Sikorski and which now includes Major Bladel at the helm. The department is well positioned to work with our community to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming place for all,” said Mayor Matson.

Major Bladel will be publicly sworn in on Wednesday, September 7 at 5:30 p.m. at a ceremony at City Hall.