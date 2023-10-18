Country music superstar Blake Shelton had so much fun on his current tour that he decided to add more dates, including a stop in Moline!

The second leg of Shelton’s Back To The Honky Tonk Tour kicks off next February. This time he’s bringing multi-platinum country star Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts along for the ride on the 17-date tour. They’ll be at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark on March 27.

The 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Kubota kicks off February 22 in Hershey, Penn. Tickets go on sale through an exclusive fan presale starting Tuesday, October 24 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, October 26 at 10 p.m. The general on-sale will start on Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up here for the Exclusive Fan Presale. Click here to buy tickets starting October 27.

“For two hours, Shelton made [the] arena feel like a wild country bar, where just about anything could happen and he was the bartender, slinging out music instead of shots,” said the Louisville Courier Journal. The Minneapolis Star Tribune said, “This throwback-themed concert tour… served as a reminder that the fun, wisecracking-but-tender coach we see on television is the same fella country music audiences still love seeing onstage.”

Dustin Lynch has had eight No. 1 songs, four Top 5 albums, 10 Gold and Platinum certified singles, and has over 5.4 billion cumulative global streams. His album, Blue In The Sky, was full of hits, including the history-making platinum, six-week No. 1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter).” It was the most-played song on country radio in 2022 landing at No. 1 on the Country Aircheck and No. 2 on the Billboard Year-End Country Airplay charts.

Emily Ann Roberts has played the Grand Old Opry 17 times since she launched her career. She’s racked up over 35 million streams and was recently named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Best Acts of CMA Fest. Her debut album, Can’t Hide Country, was recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville and produced by Grammy-winning producer Trent Willmon.

