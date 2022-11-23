Time is running out to donate to the Bettendorf Rotary’s second annual Blanket Drive for the homeless and less fortunate. With about 10 days to go, they’ve received over 2,000 blankets towards their goal of 3,000. Blankets are needed more than ever since the weather turned cold early. The drive ends on December 2.

Public drop-off locations for blankets include:

Bettendorf Public Library

Bettendorf Police Department

K&K Hardware

Duck Creek Tire & Service and Ron’s Toy Box

MetroNet in Village Shopping Center

Bettendorf City Hall

Bettendorf Family Museum

Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping

All Scott County YMCA locations

To make a monetary donation, click here or send a check to Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive, PO Box 133, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

Donated blankets will be given to Humble Dwellings, Pregnancy Resources, Christian Care, Family Resources, Unity House, Project NOW, St. Anthony’s, Big Brothers Big Sisters, St. Paul’s, Bethany, Argrow’s House, Empowerment House, One Eighty, World Relief, Friendly House, Humility Homes, Women’s Choice, Youth Hope, Minnie’s Maison and the Blessing Closet.