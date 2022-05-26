The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Lake Street May 25 at 7:34 p.m.

(Google Maps)

The response team utilized all three stations and 11 personnel. Upon arrival to the location, heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the vacant two-story structure. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established command, and the Brooks Street Station crew had to forced entry and used an attack line to extinguish the fire on the second floor of the home.

Emergency callback provided emergency coverage for the city. Galesburg Fire Investigators determined the fire to be unintentional with preliminary damage estimates to be approximately $15,000. There were no injuries reported.