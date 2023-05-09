A Tuesday evening blaze in Burlington remains under investigation, according to a news release.

At 5:53 p.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in the 500 block of South 6th Street, Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 5:56 p.m. to find a one-car garage and attached storage shed fully involved in flames.

(Burlington Fire Department)

A box alarm was struck to call in off-duty Burlington firefighters as well as bringing Danville and

Mediapolis firefighters closer to Burlington. The fire was extinguished at 6:31 p.m., the release says.

The garage is considered a total loss, according to the release. The heat from the fire damaged the back of a house. Neighboring properties also damaged include a duplex apartment in the 500 block of Vine Street, a house and fence in that block, and the siding on a house in the 500 block of South 6th Street. Damage estimates are still being assessed. The property is insured, the release says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police and Alliant Energy. There were no

injuries. Firefighters cleared the scene at 7:28 p.m.