Blaze destroys garage, causes damage to nearby home Sunday afternoon

Crews respond to the 200 block of 29th Avenue, East Moline, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after an initial call regarding a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a nearby home. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

No one was injured in a garage fire that happened Sunday afternoon in East Moline.

The initial call came in around 12:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the 200 block of 29th Avenue, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Shortly thereafter, the structure collapsed.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the garage.

According to Local 4 Photojournalist Mike Colón, there was some siding damage on a nearby home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.