Blaze destroys garage Sunday morning

Fire crews battled a garage fire that created a smoky haze for blocks about 11 a.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of South Gayman Avenue, Davenport.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire in the garage, which was charred on one side and surrounded by all kinds of items. Local 4 News crews saw multiple firefighters on the scene as well as neighbors.

We do not know the cause of the fire or how much damage resulted from it. We will be in touch with firefighters and provide more details when they are available on Local 4 News and www.ouquadcities.com

Firefighters on the scene of a garage blaze on the 1000 block of Gayman, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew, only station at the scene, smelled smoke blocks away. pic.twitter.com/8hfB3KSleu — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 18, 2021

