A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department.

At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire.

Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find smoke and flames visible from the roof in the rear of the house. A box alarm was struck, calling in off-duty Burlington firefighters, as well as having Danville and Mediapolis firefighters move closer to Burlington, the release says.

Firefighters had a difficult time extinguishing the fire because of the rafter configuration and a metal roof, the release says. The fire was brought under control by 7 a.m.

The one-story single-family is considered a total loss, with damage estimates at $25,000 to the structure and $15,000 to its contents. The property is not insured, the release says.

There were no working smoke detectors.The fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police and Alliant Energy. One Burlington firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury. Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:50 a.m.