The owners of a bar/restaurant in Thomson, Ill., thank firefighters and the community for their support after a fire destroyed The Thomson Hangout early Wednesday.

A blaze ravaged The Thomson Hangout early Wednesday (contributed photo)

“We will remain strong and get through this together! Thank you to everyone for all your thoughts and prayers you have sent our way! We appreciate all of your kind words and support!” says a post on The Thomson Hangout Facebook page.

“We are at a loss for words this tragic morning,” a post says. “Receiving the call our bar was on fire is something no one wants to receive. Our hearts are very heavy as all of our hard work has burnt to ashes and is a total loss across the entire building. “

“Thankfully no one was there as the fire broke out around 1 a.m. and the building was empty,” a post says.

A manager told Local 4 News on Wednesday afternoon that the fire remains under investigation and there are no updates on the cause.

“We love all of our loyal customers who continue to support us!” a post says. “We will keep everyone updated! Thank you all for keeping us in your prayers! An even bigger THANK YOU to all the firefighters and everyone who was on scene fighting to save our building!”

The bar/restaurant opened in November of 2021.