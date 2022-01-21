Blaze fills neighborhood with smoke Friday night

Smoke could be seen for blocks after a fire broke out Friday night in a Rock Island neighborhood.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., a heavy presence of firefighters responded to the 3600 block of 9th Street to put out the flames in the structure.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

