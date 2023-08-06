A Bless the Block Backpack event will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Grace City Church, 1925 5th Ave., Rock Island, a news release says.

Join Argrow’s House and Grace City Church as they celebrate local families and children with a back-to-school party and distribution of free school supplies. Children and families also can enjoy food, face painting, a bounce house, games, and more.

The event is organized by Grace City Church, a nondenominational church working to restore lives and rebuild communities, and Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope, a healing house that offers free services for survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a social enterprise that hires survivors to create bath and body products that are sold online and in stores. Both communities serve Quad City residents.

“Every child deserves to be celebrated and to have the resources they need when school starts,” says Dr. Kit Evans-Ford, founder and executive director of Argrow’s House. “This event will get Quad City kids excited about the school year and will supply them with what they need to be successful. Kids will receive school supplies and a backpack, which can be expensive, especially for families with multiple children. We hope to take that burden off of families.”

The event is in its fourth year. Last year, 125 backpacks were given away. Organizers aim to double that number and give away 250 backpacks stuffed with supplies at this year’s event. Donations have been collected from community members and organizations throughout the Quad Cities. Volunteers gathered school supply lists for each grade level and packed the bags accordingly.

All are welcome at the Bless the Block Backpack Event, regardless of where they live or their age. Volunteers and organizers have backpacks filled with supplies ready for non-traditional, adult students as well.

“Everyone is invited to attend,” said Ford. “Traditional students, non-traditional students, families…come grab a backpack, get something to eat, play games, and meet others. This event is about blessing not just the block but the whole community. It will be a joyful time.”