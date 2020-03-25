Blessing Boxes are helping the community in Galesburg during the Coronavirus pandemic

A project in Galesburg that started last year picked up a lot of momentum during the Coronavirus pandemic.



Blessing Boxes are designed to help people who need food. People have now been using the boxes a lot more lately.



There are six boxes in Galesburg and Knox County.



Lee Ann Porter along with her friend started this as a way help those in need and have noticed that people are using them frequently during these times.

“We’ve definitely seen more people using them food is going out a lot quicker,” said Porter. “The boxes are always being used generally food never stays for more than 24 hours.”

Jacquelyn Donaldson said there’s been times when she’s gone to the boxes when she’s low on food.



“I’m a single mother with three children sometime money is tight so I do have to go to the boxes I’m not ashamed to say that I go to the boxes because I need it,” said Donaldson.



Donaldson also pays it forward to help those in need.

“I enrich for my children that on the weekends we usually drive around on Saturdays and we go to each different box and we put items in the box,” said Donaldson.

Porter says people have reached out to her to find out how they can get a Blessing Box to help those in need

“My son is maybe going to build some for us and once the weather warms up hopefully we can use some boxes put out in other areas if someone wants one,” said Porter.

You can find more information on the Galesburg Blessing Boxes by visiting their Facebook page.