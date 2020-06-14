Blessing of the Bikes in Muscatine

Bikers from all over the area got their ride prayed over on Sunday.



Blessing of the Bikes was held a month late because of the pandemic, it’s hosted by the Christian Motorcycle Association.



For the past two years it’s been held in Muscatine, but it actually started 15 years ago in Blue Grass.



Before the blessing people enjoyed refreshments and other activities.

“Each one of the CMA members that is here will go out to the individual bikes and so there’ll be numerous CMA doing the blessing over the bikes that are here,” said Craig Carey, Pearl City Disciples President.



After the Blessing of the Bikes, the group went out for lunch.