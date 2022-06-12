Blessings Boutique will have a grand opening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 215 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass.

The Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program invites the public to the grand opening of this new, high-end resale boutique. Proceeds benefit more than 20 charitable organizations throughout Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

For more information, call 563-320-0780 or email blessingsboutique@mediacombb.net. Fine home goods, decor and accents, vintage glassware and china, design clothing and accessories, children’s clothing, games and accessories, active wear and sports equipment are featured.

Additional apparel and creations are provided by other nonprofit organizations, with proceeds benefiting each individual mission.

New items arrive daily. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.