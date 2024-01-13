The National Weather Service has CANCELED the Blizzard Warning for today.

Winds are gusting to between 30 and 40 miles per hour, but visibility has remained over .25 mile through the night.

A Winter Weather Advisory instead is in place for the Quad Cities and all surrounding areas for blowing snow. Roads are still slippery and snow-covered in many places. Travel is still very difficult this morning but technically the Blizzard Warning is canceled.

Also, a Wind Chill Warning is now in effect for very dangerous wind chills tonight and Sunday morning.