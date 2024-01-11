The National Weather Service has now issued a BLIZZARD WARNING for the Quad Cities from 5 p.m. Friday thru noon on Saturday.

Heavy snow and strong winds will create near-whiteout conditions Friday night and Saturday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Thursday night through 5 p.m. Friday.

Total snow will be in the range of 6-9″ in the Quad Cities, with 9-14″ possible North of town.

With winds gusting to 45 or 50 mph, driving will be extremely difficult thanks to blowing snow and visibilities near 0.