Everything is on track for a potent winter storm to impact the area Thursday through Saturday.

The NWS has issued a Blizzard Warning for areas North and West of the Quad Cities.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the rest of the area.

For counties under the Blizzard Warning – we’re looking at winds gusting over 35 mph and visibility of a quarter mile or less. This will last for more than 3 hours. That means all criteria for a “blizzard” is met.

Overall, snow totals will range from 2-4″ for most of our area.

Tune into Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for the latest.

EXPANDED STORM COVERAGE