Everything is on track for a potent winter storm to impact the area Thursday through Saturday.

The NWS has issued a Blizzard Warning for areas North and West of the Quad Cities.

There is a Winter Storm Warning for the rest of the area.

For counties under the Blizzard Warning – we’re looking at winds gusting over 35 mph and visibility of a quarter mile or less. This will last for more than 3 hours. That means all criteria for a “blizzard” is met.

Overall, snow totals will range from 2-4″ for most of our area.

Tune into Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for the latest.

EXPANDED STORM COVERAGE

Blizzard warning issued for parts of the QCA

Cities declare snow emergencies

Aquí está el tiempo – en Español 

Storm games canceled by storm

DANGEROUS wind chills heading right for Quad Cities

Tormenta de invierno – en Español

How much snow are we getting in the Quad Cities?

Winter storm to bring snow, dangerous cold, strong winds

Holiday travel plans impacted by winter storm

Traveling by air? Get insurance and the apps

Wind gusts could create power challenges

‘Last-minute’ shop earlier due to storm

Quad Cities Blizzard possible before Christmas

Winter Storm WATCH issued for Quad Cities

Tracking our first winter storm of the season